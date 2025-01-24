(Photos by Alexander Hassenstein & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With Arsenal experiencing a serious crisis in the forward line, it would come as something of a surprise to witness the Gunners pursue yet another midfield signing.

Spain international Martin Zubimendi is looking quite likely to link up with Mikel Arteta and former Real Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino at the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

However, with Gabriel Jesus out for the season with an ACL and Bukayo Saka set to miss much of the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, the North London-based outfit finds itself in desperate need of offensive reinforcements.

With that in mind, you could forgive the Arsenal fanbase for raising a collective brow at links to Hoffenheim midfielder Tom Bischof.

Arsenal do not want to sign Tom Bischof

Christian Falk has now reported that the Premier League title hopefuls have no interest in signing the Bundesliga teenager.

Just as well, given that Bayern Munich have already ‘convinced’ the prodigy to make the switch to Munich.

“It’s not true that Arsenal wanted to sign Tom Bischof,” the BILD reporter told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“However, fellow Premier League outfit Brighton did want the talented German midfielder, along with VfB Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt and Red Bull Leipzig.

“The player is set to become a free agent this summer – as such, Bayern have capitalised and convinced the player to move to Munich, securing his signature on a contract lasting til 2029.

“This will have consequences for FC Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka who will, as a direct result, come onto the market in the summer.”

Arteta needs forwards – so who are they tracking?

If reports are to be believed, Wolves’ Matheus Cunha has caught the eye of Arsenal’s recruitment team.

The 25-year-old has been in terrific form in the Premier League this term, registering 14 goal contributions (10 goals, four assists) across 21 top-flight games.

To put that into context, Cunha is putting up either a goal or an assist every 121.28 minutes, which compares well to Gabriel Jesus’ rate (133.77 minutes), though falls short of Bukayo Saka’s (83.09).

However, one might reasonably expect this rate to scale up when bearing in mind the comparative superior quality of Arteta’s squad.

With an alleged price tag of £70m attached, should they wish to sign the Wolves star in the January transfer window, it remains to be seen whether they’ll stump up the cash.

If the report from Football Transfers is to be believed, it seems an unlikely eventuality given that the Gunners are only prepared to supply £45m.

