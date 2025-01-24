Arsenal are reportedly pursuing a deal to sign 18-year-old midfielder Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg, who is set to travel to Manchester City’s campus for talks.

The Athletic report that negotiations between the Gunners and the player’s representatives are progressing, but no deal has materialised just yet.

Nypan, who is considered one of Europe’s brightest young prospects, has enjoyed a rapid trajectory. He made his professional debut in the Eliteserien at just 15. He then went on to become Rosenborg’s youngest-ever league goalscorer in May 2023, aged 16 years and 145 days.

Manchester United were thought to be ahead of the race, but now it appears that they will not be signing the youngster.

It’s thought that Arsenal view him as someone who could contribute to the first team immediately, even though he’s in his youth years. Mikel Arteta’s squad has been stretched by injuries this season and the Spaniard is looking to bolster it with added depth.

If Nypan joined Arsenal, he would link up with compatriot Martin Odegaard. It would also mean that Manchester United would have missed out on the opportunity to sign the teenager who has been extensively linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Interim sporting director Jason Ayto has taken charge of recruitment after he stepped in following Edu’s departure in November.

Nypan in talks with Man City

According to Norwegian outlet Adresseavisen and since confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Nypan will arrive in Manchester, where he will be told about the project at Pep Guardiola’s club.

However, unlike Arsenal, the reigning Premier League champions will send him on loan City Football Group-owned Girona on loan before later becoming part of Pep Guardiola’s side.

It’s not clear which club is ahead of the race just yet but an outcome should be made soon.