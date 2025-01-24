Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is attracting significant interest from Premier League clubs, with clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal credited with an interest.

But now it’s thought that Aston Villa becoming the latest side to monitor the Brazilian’s situation at the Midlands rivals – even though they are well-stocked in attack. Other clubs taking note of the attacker are Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, and Tottenham

The Daily Mail have reported that Villa have entered the race but their ability to make a move for Cunha may depend on offloading a player to remain, amid financial sustainability regulations.

But they could see a potential windfall via one potential departure – Colombian striker Jhon Duran, who has been extensively linked with a move away, who has drawn interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Premier League strugglers West Ham even had a £57 million bid for Duran rejected. His future at Villa is far from uncertain.

If the youngster is sold, Villa could be able to secure the signing of Cunha, who has been on fire this season, even for a club lacking in form. He has notched 10 goals and four assists in 21 Premier League appearances this season, with Wolves now eager to open talks to extend his contract, something which they are optimistic about.

The club are yet to receive formal offers for the player, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal. But an offer exceeding £60 million could force their hand.

Matheus Cunha – the state of play for the Wolves hitman

GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs recently shared an update on Cunha’s situation, revealing the price tag that Wolves are demanding for their attacker.

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Matheus Cunha is yet to sign his new Wolves contract despite verbally agreeing new financial terms. Parties still discussing a release clause, and potentially two different numbers based on Wolves staying up and/or going down.

“Cunha has been offered an important pay rise, and even with a new long-term deal, Wolves would be understanding of Cunha’s desire to leave for the right opportunity in future windows.

“Arsenal are currently in contact with Cunha’s camp, but talks only informal at this stage. Wolves still don’t wish to sell in January and that position will only change with a crazy offer, likely in excess of £80m.

“Wolves planning with Cunha for the second half of the season, but Arsenal do remain alert to the opportunity.”