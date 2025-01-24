“I could think about it” – Bruno Fernandes opens door to surprise Man United exit

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes is possibly the most important player at Manchester United at the moment.

The Portuguese midfielder has been the most reliable player for the club over the last few years and his impact was once again evident when he scored a late winner against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Red Devils would want the midfielder to stay at the club for a long time, considering how he has performed since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon.

However, the Portugal international has opened the door to a move away from the Premier League side.

Fernandes has claimed that he could consider a move to Australia to play in the A-League before his career gets over after getting impressive reviews from former Man United man Juan Mata.

The Spaniard, who plays for Western Sydney Wanderers, is trying to convince Fernandes to move to the A-League in the future.

While the Portuguese is currently happy at Old Trafford, he could consider a move to Australia in the future.

He told Optus Sport, as reported by GOAL:

“After the videos that he [Mata] sends me about the lifestyle, about playing golf, being on the beach, the stadium, all the fans, the conditions that he has at the club and everything, I could think about it. If he’s still there living it will be an even better option because he told me he’s in love with the country, in love with the culture.

“He’s been telling me he probably regrets not coming earlier in his career to Australia. He’s someone that you can feel how happy he is in a place, and I think, at the moment, Juan is that kind of person. He’s really happy to be there. He’s been only telling me good things. Obviously, at Christmas time, I was here with a lot of wind and cold, and he was sending me videos of the sun and him living in front of the beach – it was beautiful.”

Man United captain will be high in demand when he leaves Premier League

Fernandes, who has been shining under Amorim, has been one of the best attacking midfielders in world football over the last few years.

He is not only a goal scorer but also a goal creator for his teammates. He currently has a contract at Man United that runs until 2027.

At the age of 31 right now, he still has a lot to offer at the top level before he could think of a move away from the Premier League giants.

Once he decides to leave the Red Devils, interest will be high in his services from the Saudi Pro League, Major League Soccer and other countries.

