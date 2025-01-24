Bukayo Saka of Arsenal warms up before the Premier League match against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are still looking to make a splash in the January transfer market, and one deal they could get over the line is for a highly-rated Bournemouth player to replace Bukayo Saka.

Premier Injuries still say it will be months before the England international returns to the Gunners first-team, so there is a real need for Mikel Arteta to get his feet wet in terms of transfers this month.

Arsenal want Semenyo to replace Bukayo Saka

Indeed, Arteta noted the severity of Saka’s injury, leaving his side light in the area of the pitch where the 23-year-old does his best work.

Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is of interest to Arsenal, but sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that the North Londoners have put Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo on their transfer list as the main alternative to Saka.

Semenyo has impressed many with his versatility for the Cherries this season, and sources understand that Bournemouth are keen to keep him in January, valuing the player at around £50 million.

The Ghana international has recorded six goals and three assists in 21 appearances (transfermarkt), performing in a variety of attacking positions.

Liverpool have also registered an interest in the player and have proposed a swap deal involving young winger Ben Doak, but Bournemouth don’t appear interested in such a switch.

Sources have further advanced to CaughtOffside that Semenyo is open to leaving with a desire to prove himself at the top level.

Bukayo Saka replacement may not be only Arsenal signing in January

Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle are believed to be waiting in the shadows to see how things develop over the coming days before confirming their interest and making a move.

A double deal between Arsenal and Bournemouth might well be on the cards too, as sources suggest that Arteta is exploring the possibility of bringing Milos Kerkez to the Emirates Stadium as the replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney, both of who are expected to leave in the current window.

Manchester United will provide the major competition to this deal being executed successfully by the Gunners, though as with Semenyo, Bournemouth are reluctant to part with the player.