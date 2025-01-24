Chelsea establish contact with the agent of Premier League star over January move

Chelsea FC logo breaking news (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea have struggled up front with Nicolas Jackson leading their attack and it is clear that they need more quality and depth in that department.

Their other options at the moment are Christopher Nkunku who does not have the confidence of manager Enzo Maresca while Marc Guiu is still too inexperienced to start for the Blues.

They failed in the summer transfer window to sign a new striker after being heavily linked with Victor Osimhen.

The Blues could now explore the market for a new attacker and they have already made their move to strengthen their attacking firepower.

According to Simon Phillips, Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran remains on the radar of Chelsea and the Premier League giants have already established contact with his agents over a move in the January transfer window.

Unai Emery’s side have no intention of selling the Colombian attacker who recently extended his contract at the club but if they receive the right amount of transfer fee for him, they could be tempted.

A report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Villa have slapped an £85 million price tag on Duran which basically shows that the striker is not for sale at the moment but if a club is willing to meet their demand, they would not stand in the way of Duran leaving the club.

Duran has been in fine form for Villa this season and he has been mostly used as a back up to first choice striker Ollie Watkins.

However, in his limited playing time, he has still performed well for the club and interest in his services has increased this season.

Chelsea need another goal scorer to support Cole Palmer

The burden of scoring goals at Chelsea is currently on the shoulders of Cole Palmer, as it was last season but he needs help and someone who is a lethal finisher can completely transform the side.

Jackson has a habit of missing easy chances and it shows that he needs time to develop into a world class attacker.

Someone like Duran can play that role at the club and offer them the threat they are missing up front.

Chelsea have only one week to make a move for Duran and they would have to dig deep into their pockets in order for Villa to come to the table.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals in the league this season and three in the Champions League.

