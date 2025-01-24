Cesare Casadei of Chelsea in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match against Barrow. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are still hoping to move Cesare Casadei on this winter and if they manage to do so, they have already identified his replacement.

The 22-year-old has only made six appearances totalling 424 minutes in 2024/25 (transfermarkt), and none have come in the Premier League.

Lazio are interested in Casadei but a deal has yet to be agreed upon.

Chelsea know their Cesare Casadei replacement

Until that happens, the Blues can’t make a move for a player that The Laziali call ‘one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in Serie A.’

They are referring to Hellas Verona’s brilliant Reda Belahayne who transfermarkt note has already made 20 Serie A appearances this season.

Gianluca Di Marzio notes that the Blues are pushing to land the player this month.

Ben Chilwell will leave Chelsea too as he’s another player that Enzo Maresca can’t find room for in the first-team squad.

“Chelsea have made contact” – Fabrizio Romano drops exciting update

The issue for Belahayne is whether he wishes to become another Blues also-ran at Stamford Bridge, or continue as a regular for Hellas Verona.

Chelsea are arguably a bigger club, with respect, but the way in which the West Londoners have been working the transfer market over the past few seasons leaves a lot to be desired.

Will Reda Belahayne be happy about being a bit part player like Cesare Casadei?

Maresca inherited a bloated squad and it’s clear that the Italian can’t keep everyone happy.

What that means in practice is that as each transfer window comes around, there’s bound to be a number of incoming and outgoing transfers at Stamford Bridge.

That’s not conducive to having the continuity needed to land the major trophies, but is the situation that Chelsea again find themselves in.

If Belahayne does decide that he’d like to try a new experience in the English top-flight then he has to accept that he could be back to being a bit-part player in the interim, before he gets to make his mark.