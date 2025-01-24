(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Christopher Nkunku’s future at Chelsea is yet to remain a guarantee despite having only relatively recently arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023 for £52m.

The Frenchman was ravaged by injury issues in his opening campaign in English football but has since gone on to enjoy greater availability in 2024/25.

Frustratingly for the 27-year-old, the minutes have still been relatively slim; the forward has only picked up 1,180 minutes of action this term.

Nonetheless, with 17 goal contributions (13 goals, four assists) in 28 appearances (across all competitions), Nkunky is registering a goal or assist every 69.41 minutes.

Bayern are interested in Christopher Nkunku

Bayern Munich, it seems, would be keen to snap up a player whose playing time more than likely doesn’t match his ambitions.

The Bavarian giants will first need to stump up some cash with player sales, however, in order to ensure any potential deal can come to fruition.

“It’s true. Bayern are still interested in signing Christopher Nkunku in the summer,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Sporting director Max Eberl is still keen on the player, but he has to make a few sales first to help facilitate this – including potential exits for stars like Kingsley Coman or Serge Gnabry.

“If Leroy Sané does not agree a new contract, this would increase Bayern’s chances of signing Nkunku, as the club would end up saving €20m per year for their wage budget.”

Christopher Nkunku’s current terms run until June 2029.

How much do Chelsea want?

If reports on the matter are to be taken as gospel, Chelsea are understood to be looking for a fee of £70m for the French forward.

It’s likewise thought that Bayern’s interest has been followed by enquiries from two Premier League clubs about the footballer’s situation.

The Bundesliga outfit may yet, of course, hold the upper hand should they manage to successfully involve Mathys Tel in any deal that would potentially see Nkunku return to Germany.

The 19-year-old – whose involvement with the Bayern senior side has been limited this term – reportedly does not wish to consider his future in the current window.

“Tel does not want to be loaned out nor does he want to think about his future until the summer transfer window,” Falk added.

Chelsea prepare opening bid; deal could happen quickly!