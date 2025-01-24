Sullivan appears to want West Ham man out of the club asap

David Sullivan, Chairman of West Ham United is seen in the stands with Ampika Pickston during the Premier League match against Southampton. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Tim Steidten’s position at West Ham is under scrutiny after a series of poor signings and it seems that David Sullivan could ease the German out of the club.

Richard Keys lambasted Steidten for his part in Julen Lopetegui’s sacking, particularly as the technical director had also taken flak for openly courting the Spaniard whilst David Moyes was still in charge at the club.

Tim Steidten set to depart West Ham

Karren Brady has been at loggerheads with Steidten too, over the German’s plans, which clearly don’t align with that of one of his bosses.

Now talkSPORT are reporting that Steidten is on the brink of leaving the East London outfit.

Owner, David Sullivan, won’t be impressed by the upheaval that his employee has caused off the pitch, not to mention that signings such as Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme and Jean-Clair Todibo have spectacularly failed to work.

Further, West Ham are understood to have agreed a deal with Chelsea for their transfer analyst, Kyle Macaulay, who has worked with new Hammers manager, Graham Potter, at a number of clubs in the past.

It would therefore seem to be a question of when, not if Steidten moves on, and time will tell how badly this will affect the equilibrium at the club.

David Sullivan is seemingly unhappy with Tim Steidten

Sullivan, Brady and Potter could well do without a mirror of the first half of the 2024/25 campaign in the upcoming matches.

Though not in any direct danger in terms of relegation at present, continued poor form and the associated lack of confidence could well come back to haunt the Irons in the latter stages of the season.

Even if there is a turnaround in performance levels and results, the season has been a write off for the team from the London Stadium, and lessons need to be learned quickly to ensure it doesn’t happen again.