Barcelona player who scored this week offered to Aston Villa

Eric Garcia of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match against Benfica. (Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Barcelona appear desperate to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and that’s likely to be why they’ve offered Eric Garcia to Aston Villa.

The Catalans don’t have much time to acquire the Red Devils winger but Barcelona have agreed terms with Rashford already.

Aston Villa were pushing for Loic Bade, though it’s understood that a deal for the Sevilla man has hit the buffers, therefore a move for Garcia makes sense.

Eric Garcia from Barcelona to Aston Villa makes sense

TBR Football note that Garcia has been offered to Villa as well as Brighton, West Ham, Wolves and Newcastle, with La Liga outfit Girona – where Garcia spent a season on loan in 23/24 – and Serie A side, Como – managed by ex-Barcelona ace Cesc Fabregas – also registering their interest.

Garcia powered a header home in a wild Champions League game against Benfica earlier this week.

His late intervention brought Barca level at 4-4, allowing Raphinha the platform to bag a winner in stoppage time.

Whilst not a regular by any means for the Catalans – transfermarkt note that his 17 games in all competitions have totalled just 661 minutes – he has proven to be a reliable back-up when Barcelona have needed him.

Could Barcelona keep Eric Garcia?

However, with Ronald Araujo signing a new long-term deal at the club on Thursday, Pau Cubarsi in the form of his life at just 18 years of age, Andreas Christensen waiting to get his foot back in the door and Inigo Martinez on his way back from injury, Barca certainly have strength in depth in the central defensive position.

It’s therefore easy to understand why they might consider Garcia surplus to requirements.

Initially expected to be available for under the £10m mark he would represent a bargain for Unai Emery’s side, albeit Mundo Deportivo speculate that, in fact, when all is said and done Barca might keep hold of the player after all.