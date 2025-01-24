(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Manchester United are a club used to turmoil these days.

Just when you think they’ve turned a corner, following a well-earned 2-2 draw at Anfield with positive results against Arsenal (FA Cup) and Southampton, they go on to lose 3-1 at home to Brighton.

And so the wheel (dilapidated and leaking, of course) turns at Old Trafford.

Yet, there is always the faint hope of a transfer window bailing the Red Devils out of the latest mire they find themselves in under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Man United HIJACK of January transfer is underway!

With Marcus Rashford having fallen out of favour under the former Sporting CP boss, United are understood to be keen on potentially exploring a move for Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

But even that now looks like an incredibly complex task to complete.

Man United part of four-club race for Jamie Gittens transfer

German football expert Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside that Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are chasing the player’s signature.

“It’s true. Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the transfer race with Bayern for Jamie Gittens,” the head of football at the BILD Group wrote in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Dortmund’s management is understood to prefer to sell the player to an overseas club in order to avoid strengthening rivals Bayern Munich.

“FC Bayern are still taking the competition with English clubs very seriously and hope that BVB will be forced into selling Gittens should they fail to qualify for Champions League football in 2025/26.

“Dortmund are currently looking for a transfer fee of €100m. Should Premier League clubs bid for the Englishman, Bayern are aware that completing a transfer on their end will be difficult.”

Further to that, CaughtOffside understands that Aston Villa remain admirers of the former Manchester City academy star.

Regardless, it seems highly unlikely that the left-sided winger will move in the current window, despite the fact the Englishman is currently in great form for Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has collected 11 goals and five assists in 27 games (across all competitions) in the 2024/25 season.

Litttle wonder, then, that United are reportedly ‘seriously interested’ in his services.

With Amad Diallo excelling on the right flank for Amorim, perhaps Gittens could yet be the man to revolutionise the opposing flank.

That said, Jason Wilcox, Manchester United’s stand-in sporting director, is going to have his work cut out for him trying to turn the young attacker’s head away from more appealing projects.