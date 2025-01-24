HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Leeds United FC at MKM Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are fighting for promotion, but they are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window.

But Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided the clearest indication yet of the areas he wants to strengthen if any new names were to come in.

Indeed, Leeds are sitting at the top of the Championship table, but fans want to ensure that a Premier League return to all but sealed. And that, they feel, can be done in the winter window.

Farke has always approached the January transfer market with caution, but he has started to lift the lid on the sort of profile he desires at the Yorkshire club.

Ahead of Monday’s match against Burnley, Farke addressed the importance of strengthening, particularly in two positions that have been impacted by recent injuries. Furthermore, some of their star names, Wilfried Gnonto, could be sold at the halfway point of the season.

Daniel Farke speaks out on the transfer window for Leeds

The head coach said via the Yorkshire Evening Post: “At the moment we have two fit strikers: Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph. It would be outstanding to have Patrick Bamford available in full rhythm. He will be out for two weeks more. We will assess the centre-back and striker position.

“The rule is quite clear: the quality has to be right, we won’t add just a number. It has to be proper quality then the character has to fit to the group, attitude on top level and the third thing is the player is affordable. Three things need to come together to make a signing.

“If there’s a solution we’ll do this. I can rule out there is a player on the 31st January, or his club has agreed a transfer fee or loan fee with four clubs, and he chooses who pays the highest salary, I don’t believe in this.

“I want proper quality and determination and fully committed to what we want to achieve here at Leeds United.”