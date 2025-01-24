(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Rayan Cherki, along with the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens, looks set to be one of the most highly sought-after talents in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also operate on either wing, has enjoyed a productive campaign with Lyon so far.

The Frenchman has plundered five goals and provided eight assists across 23 appearances (in all competitions) – remarkably at a rate of one goal contribution every 110.53 minutes.

In the Premier League, Arne Slot’s high-flying Liverpool are understood to be keeping tabs on the Ligue 1 sensation.

Liverpool need to get a move on

The Merseysiders aren’t the only top European outfit with a keen interest in the Europa League star.

Bayern Munich are likewise understood to have the footballer ‘on their shortlist’. However, the Bavarian giants aren’t prepared to sanction a move for his services in the current transfer window.

“Bayern have Rayan Cherki on their shortlist. The club is interested in the player,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Lyon would be prepared to sell him in the winter for around €22m, but FC Bayern does not want to make a deal in January; Cherki is looking like a stronger candidate for the summer.

“The two clubs have a good relationship in part because Michael Gerlinger – who previously worked with Bayern for 18 years – is now the Global Football Director of the Eagle Football Holdings group, of which Olympique Lyonnais is a part.”

Liverpool have yet to embark on any business in January. Notably, they continue to have serious internal issues to iron out given that Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have yet to sign contract extensions.

As such, it’s difficult to imagine Richard Hughes and Co. exerting any energy towards new signings given the ongoing contract saga will have a huge say in how the Reds recruit in the summer.

That having been said, it seems they’d hold the upper hand were they to try and act in January ahead of the competition.

What is Rayan Cherki’s style of play?

There’s no question that Cherki is the kind of player who likes to make things happen.

On Lyon’s official website, the No.18 admitted he wishes to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo: “I’m someone who wants to give pleasure, who tries to do beautiful things with the ball while remaining efficient.

“I like to dribble and play with joy. I’ve had many idols, but the one who inspires me most is Cristiano Ronaldo. His longevity is exemplary, and he’s the one to emulate.”

The Frenchman’s statistical profile would most certainly support that assertion.

FBref have the 2024 Olympian down as one of the most creative talents in world football; Cherki ranks in the 99th percentile for xAG and shot-creating actions.

Goal threat is one area that stands out as being in need of elevating (74th percentile for xG), but there’s no denying that he appears incredibly well-balanced already at 21 years of age.

If developed smartly at an elite European outfit, the French top-flight star could turn into an absolutely phenomenal footballer.

For only €22m [£18.55] – you’d have to think he’s worth a punt!

