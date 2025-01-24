Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man United have initiate talks with Arsenal to sign their highly talented teenager Ayden Heaven.

According to Romano, the Red Devils have made contact with the Gunners and while there is competition from Barcelona as well as Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, Ruben Amorim’s side is currently leading the race to sign the highly-rated youngster.

Man United make contact to Arsenal for Ayden Heaven

Sharing the update on X, the Italian journalist stated:

“EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have made contact to Arsenal for 18 year old talent Ayden Heaven. Man United are leading the race to sign Heaven while Eintracht Frankfurt and Barça have made approaches. Arsenal have also offered new deal.”

?? EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have made contact to Arsenal for 18 year old talent Ayden Heaven. Man United are leading the race to sign Heaven while Eintracht Frankfurt and Barça have made approaches. Arsenal have also offered new deal. pic.twitter.com/AuFuY1AA9r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2025

Ayden Heaven, whose contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season, has emerged as a sought-after talent. Despite interest from Manchester United, Barcelona, and Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, the Gunners remain keen to secure his future.

Mikel Arteta, who handed Heaven his senior debut in October during a League Cup fixture, views the teenager as a key player for the club’s long-term plans.

Arsenal have reportedly offered Heaven a contract, but with multiple clubs vying for his signature, his future at the Emirates remains uncertain.

This isn’t the first time Manchester United have targeted Arsenal’s youth prospects. Earlier this season, United signed Chido Obi-Martin after the young talent left the Gunners. Now, Ayden Heaven has become the latest player on United’s radar.

Manchester United are also working on a deal for Lecce’s promising defender Patrick Dorgu. The Red Devils recently saw an initial offer for the versatile full-back rejected but remain in negotiations.

Early struggles for Ruben Amorim at United

Since taking over as Manchester United manager two months ago, Ruben Amorim has faced challenges in reshaping the squad. The former Sporting Lisbon boss has made decisive moves behind the scenes, signaling his intention to overhaul the team and bring in players who align with his vision.

High-profile tensions have already surfaced under Amorim’s tenure. Marcus Rashford is reportedly on the verge of a loan move to Barcelona after falling out with the new manager due to concerns about his attitude.

Similarly, Alejandro Garnacho has struggled to earn Amorim’s trust and is linked with a potential move to Chelsea.

Perhaps a complete squad overhaul is what is required for Amorim to try and get United back on the map.