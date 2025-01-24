“Man United are confident” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United interest in Arsenal ace

Arsenal are fighting to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

The Gunners are prepared to make new signings in the January transfer window to strengthen their squad and have the best opportunity to challenge for silverware.

Having lost out on the Premier League title in the last two season, Mikel Arteta’s side could make some big moves towards the end of the winter transfer window.

While new players could arrive at the club, some of the existing ones could leave and a latest update from journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that an Arsenal ace could head to their rivals Manchester United.

Man United have reached out to sign Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven, as reported by Italian transfer expert Romano.

The 18-year-old, who made his senior debut for the Gunners against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup last October, is also drawing interest from Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona.

Romano’s report suggests that United are currently the frontrunners to secure the centre-back and have already made contact with the London club.

He wrote on X:

“More on Ayden Heaven and Man United exclusive story from earlier.

“Manchester United are confident to bring him to the club despite Eintracht approach and Arsenal new deal proposal.

“He was in attendance at Old Trafford tonight.”

Arsenal to lose another youngster to Man United?

Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven in action
Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven linked with a move to Man United. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Heaven is a talented centre-back who can also play as a left-back and his versatility has impressed Man United.

He is one of the most talented young players at Arsenal at the moment and the Gunners have offered him a new deal.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Heaven and the Gunners would make sure that they do not lose him to one of their biggest rivals.

Having lost Chido Obi-Martin to the Red Devils in the summer transfer window, Arteta and his management team would do everything it takes to keep Heaven at the club.

