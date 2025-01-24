Man United shortlist Champions League hitman as Ruben Amorim looks for a new striker

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United have only scored 27 goals in the Premier League this season which is worse record than relegation contenders Wolves.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season with both their strikers; Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to make an impact this season.

Both of them have scored a combined five Premier League goals this season and their poor form is one of the main reasons why they are having a disastrous season.

As they search for a new striker in the transfer market, they have identified Lille attacker Jonathan David as one of their targets, according to Sky Sports.

The Canadian international has been in fine form for the French club season and his goal against Liverpool in the Champions League this week would have caught the attention of Man United.

With 18 goals and 7 assists from 31 appearances this season, David has once again showed that he is ready for a move to a bigger club after keeping up his consistent form this season as well.

The attacker has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the last few seasons but Lille have managed to hold on to him. They are in a weaker position now due to his contract situation.

The striker has entered the last six months of his contract at the club and by the end of the season, he will become a free agent.

Jonathan David to Man United?

Lille could consider selling him this month to generate some funds out of the transfer and that could work in the favour of Ruben Amorim’s side.

The attacker’s availability in a bargain deal could attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Chelsea and Arsenal who are both lookin to add more firepower to their attack.

The 25-year-old David has consistently shown his quality at the top level and even in the Champions League this season, he has managed to score seven goals in just 11 appearances.

He would be a brilliant signing for Man United and Amorim would love to have a player like him in his squad who can score goals for fun.

