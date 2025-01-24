Report: Fabrizio Romano lifts lid on Man United’s second Patrick Dorgu offer

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Patrick Dorgu of US Lecce looks on
EMPOLI, ITALY - JANUARY 11: Patrick Dorgu of US Lecce looks on during the Serie A match between Empoli and Lecce at Stadio Carlo Castellani on January 11, 2025 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s second bid for Patrick Dorgu has been turned down by Leece, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Head coach Ruben Amorim in the January transfer window is after a left wingback to fit his system – but the Red Devils have failed in their quest so far.

The club seemingly identified Dorgu as a prime target, but their attempts so far have fallen short. Romano posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Lecce board insist on €40m package for Patrick Dorgu to Man United or he won’t be allowed to leave in January.

Man United HIJACK of January transfer is underway! 

“The Italian club hope to keep the player until the summer unless valuation is met. Manchester United’s second approach, not enough to get it done so far.”

The Guardian report that their second off represents fee is €10m higher than United’s valuation of the player, but Amorim remains determined to secure the signing of the Denmark international.

The 20-year-old Dorgu only made his senior debut last season. He is now into 52 appearances in Serie A for Lecce, attracting interest from the Premier League giants.

Under Amorim, who is looking to find players to complement his preferred 3-4-3 system, United have managed only six wins in 16 games.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Man United to miss out on 18-year-old midfielder as Arsenal and Man City pull clear
Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on as he warms up
Report: Aston Villa make shock entry into Matheus Cunha race as Unai Emery looks to hijack transfer
Semih Kilicsoy of Besiktas celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Turkish Super League match between Besiktas and Trabzonspor
Report: Wonderkid winger ‘offered’ to Newcastle United as valuation slashed

Man United remain active in the January transfer window

Antony in action for Man United
Antony is heading to Real Betis (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Despite financial constraints, United’s transfer budget could be boosted by Antony’s expected loan move to Real Betis for the remainder of the season, though the side have no option to buy in the current deal. The winger is now set to travel to Seville for a medical, while the La Liga outfit are thought to be covering 84% of his substantial £150,000-a-week wages.

In addition, United are open to offers in the region of €70m for Alejandro Garnacho, who might have played his last game with the club. Napoli have been linked but Chelsea are also showing interest in the winger.

Even still, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca remained coy around the situation on Friday, saying: “We are monitoring the market, and if something comes up, we’ll consider it. But with 10 days left, we haven’t made any moves yet. At the moment, I’m happy with the options we have—Pedro [Neto] and Noni [Madueke] on the right, and Jadon [Sancho] on the left.”

More Stories Antony Noni Madueke Patrick Dorgu Pedro Neto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.