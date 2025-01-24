EMPOLI, ITALY - JANUARY 11: Patrick Dorgu of US Lecce looks on during the Serie A match between Empoli and Lecce at Stadio Carlo Castellani on January 11, 2025 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s second bid for Patrick Dorgu has been turned down by Leece, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Head coach Ruben Amorim in the January transfer window is after a left wingback to fit his system – but the Red Devils have failed in their quest so far.

The club seemingly identified Dorgu as a prime target, but their attempts so far have fallen short. Romano posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Lecce board insist on €40m package for Patrick Dorgu to Man United or he won’t be allowed to leave in January.

“The Italian club hope to keep the player until the summer unless valuation is met. Manchester United’s second approach, not enough to get it done so far.”