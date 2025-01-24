(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is currently in the form of his life.

The Sweden international attacker has already scored 15 goals in the league this season in just 20 appearances.

He is only five league goals behind the total number of goals he scored last season, showing that he is one of the best strikers in world football at the moment.

With great form comes uncertainty about his long term future at St James’ Park.

The striker is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world and in case he leaves, Newcastle United have decided their plan.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side will make a move for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres if Isak leaves the club in the summer transfer window.

The Newcastle attacker is rated at around £100m and Arsenal have been linked with a move for him for quite some time.

He has shown his ability to score goals and lead the attack well for the Magpies, helping Howe’s team to challenge for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

Viktor Gyokeres could be the ideal Isak replacement at Newcastle United

Gyokeres, who is another striker in red hot form at the moment having scored 34 goals already this season, has a €100m release clause attached to his contract.

The possible sale of Isak would help the club secure more than the amount they would be required to pay for Gyokeres.

Losing Isak would be a blow for the Magpies but if there is anyone who can replace him at St James’ Park, it is his compatriot Gyokeres who consistently shows that he is one of the best finishers in the game right now.

Man United have been credited with interest in the services of Gyokeres, who played under their former manager Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

Ideally, the Magpies would be hoping to keep their star player at the club but to do that, their qualification to the Champions League is key.