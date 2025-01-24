Semih Kilicsoy of Besiktas (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly been presented with the chance to sign one of Turkey’s brightest young prospects – one Semih Kilicsoy.

The forward, who currently plays for Besiktas, can play across the frontline, something which would have pricked the ears of Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell no doubt, while his valuation has dropped significantly.

CaughtOffside exclusively revealed that Kilicsoy could be available for a fee of £21 million, while the 19-year-old was on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham. We wrote at the time how Tottenham and Brighton were also among the clubs interested in Kilicsoy.

But now a report via the Chronicle suggests his representatives are now seeking a transfer of £16 million, a big reduction of their initial asking price.

The teenager made his senior debut for Besiktas in February 2023 and has since amassed 67 appearances across all competitions, contributing 14 goals and nine assists. This year, Kilicsoy has played in 28 matches across four competitions, recording eight goal contributions.

He is currently being coached by Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who recently succeeded Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Besiktas as the manager.

Newcastle miss out on Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens

Newcastle have yet to secure any new signings this month, despite being heavily linked to Abdukodir Khusanov. The Uzbekistan international ultimately joined Manchester City in a deal reportedly worth around £34 million.

Khusanov’s agent, Gairat Khasbiullin, recently said that a move to Newcastle came “very close” to completing the transfer before it fell through.