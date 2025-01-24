Report: Paris Saint-Germain line up summer move for key first team Liverpool star

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is attracting interest from PSG. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club due to their contract situation.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have all contributed massively to Liverpool’s success so far this season, have entered the last six months of their contract at the club.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid while Salah’s future destination, if he leaves the club, is still not known despite constant links with the Saudi Pro League.

Another key Liverpool player faces questions over his future now as Paris Saint-Germain enter the race to sign him in the summer transfer window this year.

According to Anfied Watch, PSG are exploring a massive summer move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

The France international defender is out of contract at Anfield in 2026 and he has still not agreed on a new deal at the club.

This has given PSG the opportunity to test the waters and explore a move for the Frenchman at the end of the season.

Konate has been a pillar of the Liverpool defense this season alongside Van Dijk and his brilliant form has made them a formidable force in the league and the Champions League.

PSG want Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate to return to France

Paris is the hometown of Konate and PSG are ready to use that emotional angle to bring him back to his home.

Before playing for RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga, Konate played for Paris FC, the other Parisian team in France.

The French league champions are ready to play a waiting game to make their move for Konate as the defender would have just one year left on his contract in the summer and at that stage, Liverpool could be forced to consider offers for him if he refuses to sign a new contract at the club.

This is a similar situation that the Merseyside club have faced with Alexander-Arnold, who is now the master of his own destiny.

The Rds would make sure they offer Konate a deal that he cannot reject since his importance to the team and the future of the Arne Slot project is highly valuable.