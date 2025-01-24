Marcus Rashford breaks silence after being dropped by Man United boss once again

Man United star Marcus Rashford and manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford was left out of his team’s squad once again for the Europa League match against Rangers.

The English attacker has been out of favour at the club and his future remains unresolved.

Rashford recently expressed his desire of a new challenge away from Old Trafford and since then he has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and AC Milan.

Nothing has been decided over his future at the moment and there is also a chance that he could stay at the club.

However, before the match against Rangers in the Europa League, he posted a message of support for his teammates.

Even though he was left out of the squad for the match against Rangers, he was present in the stands to support his teammates.

The 27-year-old posted a picture on his Instagram account and wrote:

“Come on the boys.”

Marcus Rashford needs a move away from Man United

The next few days could be crucial to decide the future of Rashford because it appears that the player is not in the plans of Man United boss Ruben Amorim.

He has been constantly overlooked by the Portuguese manager who feels that Rashford is not the best option for his team at the moment.

Players like Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho are higher in the pecking order at the club right now.

The best option for Rashford right now would be a move away from the club where he can play regularly and play without pressure of the fans.

At Old Trafford, every little move of the attacker has been heavily scrutinised by the fans and the media and he has been unable to find consistency and form in such an environment.

Apart from the above mentioned clubs, Marseille have emerged as one of the contenders to sign the 27-year-old Man United star.

The Red Devils have set a price tag of minimum £40m for the out of favour attacker.