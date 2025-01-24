Rashford demands bringing nightmare scenario for Ruben Amorim closer to reality

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Harry Maguire during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 training and press conference at Carrington Training Ground on January 22, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford only wants to move to Barcelona apparently but the Catalans are struggling to afford his salary, meaning he could remain a Man United player after the closure of the January transfer window.

The attacker was again left out of the squad for the game against Rangers in the Europa League, evidencing beyond doubt that he has no future under this manager at the Old Trafford outfit.

Marcus Rashford only wants Barcelona

It was previously reported that Barcelona had agreed personal terms with Rashford, but that was before Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia’s apparent refusal to leave the club.

Their transfers out would have given the Catalan giants the financial room they needed to make the deal with United, and without those funds, it would appear that the move is dead in the water.

Cadena Cope note that Barca is the only destination that Rashford will consider, and that has caused Borussia Dortmund to pull out of the deal (Daily Mail).

That leaves Ruben Amorim with the nightmare scenario of a player on £300,000 P/W (Capology) rotting on the sidelines or, if Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board demand it, having to re-integrate Rashford into his squad when it’s abundantly clear he isn’t wanted by the Portuguese.

Barcelona can’t afford Marcus Rashford

It isn’t just Rashford that the manager wants to move on either, as it’s believed that Amorim wants to sell Joshua Zirkzee too.

The Dutchman has underperformed since moving to the Premier League and looks out of his depth every time he’s pulled on the red shirt.

With less than a fortnight left of the January transfer window, there is still business to be done, however, the complications to any Rashford deal in particular could ensure that negotiations are problematic to say the least.