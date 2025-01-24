Real Madrid complicating a renewal for Liverpool ace… and it’s not Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrate at full time during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, however, it seems Los Blancos are chasing one of his team-mates.

The Reds will be fully aware that they are approaching the end of January and none of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk or Mo Salah have put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

Real Madrid want Trent Alexander-Arnold’s team-mate

Equally, there’s no announcements to date that the trio are moving elsewhere, and given that it’s been almost a full month since they’ve been able to talk to other clubs, there’s something for Liverpool supporters to still hold on to.

That said, it’s been reported that Trent has closed a deal with Real Madrid, and Liverpool have already identified Alexander-Arnold‘s replacement.

In any event, sources close to CaughtOffside with knowledge of Liverpool’s transfer plans have advanced that, even though the Reds are continuing to work to make progress on a contract renewal with Ibrahima Konate, Real Madrid are circling for the defender.

Liverpool are hoping that Konate and his agents will re-negotiate with them and reach an agreement soon to remain at the club.

Liverpool confirm that midfielder has completed permanent transfer!

Los Blancos, on the other hand, want to strengthen the defensive line due to the injury of Eder Militao

Sources indicate that the Spanish giants had been following Konate closely as part of their strategy to strengthen the back four, regardless of whether they managed to land Trent or not.

Konate could move to Spain whether Trent Alexander-Arnold does or not

The fact that he has the requisite experience in the big competitions is a big draw for them, and the heavy loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup has only strengthened Real’s resolve to land the player.

Sources have also advanced that Ligue Un side, Paris Saint-Germain, are in the background maintaining a watching brief.

Konate grew up in Paris and that means PSG could be an attractive option for them.

His contract expires in 2026 but the player hasn’t yet made a final decision on what happens next.