“A no-brainer” – Real Madrid told to sign Liverpool star along with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international has entered the final six months of his contract at the club and his future at Anfield remains uncertain after contract talks with the Reds have stalled.

Along with Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are the other high profile players at the club who are now in the final few months of their contract at Liverpool.

With nothing certain about their future at the moment, Real Madrid have been advised to make a move for Van Dijk, along with his defensive partner at the club.

Tony Cascarino believes that a move for the Dutch defender is a “no-brainer” for the La Liga giants.

‘It would make perfect sense for Real Madrid to sign Virgil van Dijk as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool when their contracts expire this summer,’ the former striker told The Times.

‘Real need a high-class centre-back and Van Dijk is one of the top five in the world. Carlo Ancelotti likes to work with experienced players and at 33, Van Dijk can play at the highest level for maybe another four years.

‘In recent times, Real’s transfer policy has shifted to successfully target free agents, including Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe. It seems like a no-brainer.’

Real Madrid’s gain would be Liverpool’s loss

To lose Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk in the same transfer window would be a massive blow for the Premier League leaders.

The encouraging project under manager Arne Slot would take a huge hit if two of his most important players leave the club.

Van Dijk has been the pillar of the Liverpool team and their defensive leader. His importance to the club, as a player as well as a leader, cannot be stated enough.

Liverpool are in a weak position regarding the future of some of their players and the most time passes, the more difficult it will get for them to stop those players from leaving.

