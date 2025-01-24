(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly set their sights on Barcelona forward Ansu Fati in a bid to bolster their injury-hit squad as the January transfer window nears its conclusion.

According to a report from Fichajes, Spurs have submitted a loan offer for the 22-year-old Spanish international, which includes an option for a permanent transfer.

Tottenham submit loan bid to sign Ansu Fati

The report adds that Barcelona are eager to get rid of Fati quickly as they want to complete the signing of Marcus Rashford before the transfer window shuts, having already agreed personal terms with him.

With injuries piling up and the team languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, manager Ange Postecoglou is under pressure to deliver but will need the backing of the club for reinforcements.

Ansu Fati, who is also linked with a move to West Ham, has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents after breaking into Barcelona’s first team from their famed La Masia academy. In 2019, he became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer at just 16 years old and later set records in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. In 120 games across all competitions for the Barcelona first-team, he scored 29 goals and assisted 9.

However, despite his explosive start, Fati’s career has been derailed by a series of injuries, keeping him sidelined for 131 matches since his debut. While still highly regarded for his talent and versatility, the forward has struggled to recapture his early form.

This season under Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, Fati has found game time hard to come by, with just eight appearances and a mere 186 minutes on the pitch. The Catalan club is reportedly open to parting ways with the player, creating an opportunity for Spurs to make their move.

Fati’s previous loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion provided him with valuable Premier League experience, but his performances were inconsistent, raising doubts about his ability to adapt to the English game. He made 27 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring 4 and assisting 1 across all competitions, taking his overall career tally to 37 goals and 12 assists in 156 games across all competitions and levels.

Need for Tottenham to bolster the attack amid injury crisis

Tottenham’s interest in Fati comes given the urgency to address their depleted attacking options. Injuries to Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner, and Wilson Odobert have left the team short of firepower.

The North London club’s pursuit of other targets, including Randal Kolo Muani, has so far proven unsuccessful, with the Frenchman opting for Juventus

While Fati’s potential is undeniable, questions remain about his ability to deliver consistently and stay fit, particularly as Tottenham face a crucial second half of the season.

The team’s form has been poor, and their current position in the Premier League table—15th, perilously close to the relegation zone—has increased the pressure on Postecoglou to turn things around.

So far, the lack of significant transfer activity has left Spurs fans frustrated. With the clock ticking down on the January window, Tottenham’s ability to land Fati—or any key signing—could prove decisive in their bid to salvage a faltering Premier league campaign.