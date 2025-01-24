West Ham will sign forward with 4 G/A in six games if Andre Silva move collapses

Andre Silva of RB Leipzig celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Andre Silva of RB Leipzig celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match against Holstein Kiel. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images)

It’s abundantly clear that West Ham need a striker this January and Graham Potter has targeted RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva, however, if that deal falls through the Hammers have an interesting alternative.

Silva’s three goals in eight appearances in 2024/25 (transfermarkt) is a reasonable enough return, and German football expert, Florian Plettenberg, has noted on X that the Irons are pushing hard for the player.

It’s been suggested by the journalist that the East Londoners want the 29-year-old on a six-month loan, though it’s understood that other Bundesliga clubs are interested in the player.

West Ham pushing for Andre Silva

RB Leipzig appear open to a deal for the striker as there has been no pushback in the media since the story broke.

West Ham have apparently agreed a deal for a Dutch midfielder, and it’s in the Netherlands where they could look for their Andre Silva alternative.

Plettenberg has also advanced that Ajax’s Brian Brobbey will be tailed if the Silva deal doesn’t come off for whatever reason.

Sources: West Ham up against it in battle to land £55m ace!

The 22-year-old Dutchman has an impressive four goal and assist contributions in just six Eredivisie games this season (transfermarkt), though it isn’t clear if he would be eyed on loan or permanently.

Brian Brobbey targeted as Andre Silva alternative

It’s also not clear who is driving the transfer business at the East London club at present either, after it was revealed that West Ham’s technical director, Tim Steidten, was set to be sidelined.

In any event, Graham Potter can’t allow internal politics to get in the way of him being able to beef up his first-team squad.

Though the Hammers are in no immediate danger of relegation, if results start to go against them, a lack of strength in depth could be the reason why they’re pulled into a scrap towards the business end of the campaign.

