Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match against Dinamo. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It’s been a tough January transfer window for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal and it’s not getting any better thanks to no bids being received for one out-of-favour ace.

Former Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, is set to hijack a move for Matheus Cunha, whilst Fabrizio Romano has noted Man United want a highly-rated Arsenal defender who has yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

For a team that have genuine title aspirations, not being able to secure their transfer targets at the mid-point of the season could come back to haunt them.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal enduring transfer heartache

At present, the North Londoners remain in second place in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders, Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Whilst a potential nine-point gap isn’t insurmountable, it certainly becomes more difficult when the squad can’t be refreshed.

With the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in mind too, clubs are being forced to be extra careful when it comes to incoming transfers.

To that end, being able to sell certain players also comes into play.

Unfortunately, as Sky Sports report, there’s no interest whatsoever in one particular player.

No offers for Zinchenko a problem for Mikel Arteta

There’s just over a week left of the window and the Gunners still haven’t received any formal proposals for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

According to WhoScored, the Ukrainian has only played 90 minutes twice since June 2024 – and both of those have been for his national team.

With no real prospect of cementing a place in Arsenal’s starting XI, it’s obvious that the player needs to move on for his benefit and for the Gunners.

Sky also report that no players will be allowed to leave this month if it leaves the squad short, so that may also complicate any potential deal.