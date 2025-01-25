Arsenal can sign ‘special’ player with 10 goals this season for a fee £67 million

Arsenal corner flag at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to make attacking additions to the squad after the long term injury to Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal this season and despite Kai Havertz regaining his form, they are looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko but a move in the winter window may prove to be difficult for the Gunners.

In order to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title and mount a challenge in the Champions League this season, Arteta is ready to step into the market for new additions to his squad in order to add depth for the second half of the season.

The Gunners are six points behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool and the Reds have a game in hand as well for the North London club.

According to UOL in Brazil, Arsenal are interested in a move for Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha who has scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season.

Although his team is struggling in the relegation zone, his personal performances have been highly impressive and some of the top Premier League sides have taken notice of his goal scoring ability.

Along with the Gunners, high flying Nottingham Forest are also keen on bringing Cunha to the club as they chase Champions League football.

As per the report, Wolves are set to demand a fee of £67 million to let him leave in the January transfer window.

Arsenal would have to pay a premium to sign Matheus Cunha

The Gunners would have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to sign Cunha, although the fee might change if the transfer takes place at the end of the season.

It is up to Arteta and his team now whether they are ready to make the big call of signing Cunha in the middle of the season or wait till the summer.

Arsenal, who have also been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, have admired Cunha for a long time and they monitored his progress when he was playing for Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old has not only proven to be a great goal scorer this season but his ability to link up with his teammates, create chances for them and his work rate have all been highly impressive.

He could be the ideal player for the Gunners who can add goals to the team and improve their attacking firepower but the fee being demanded by Wolves could prove to be a stumbling block.

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has been full of praise for Cunha. He told Sky Sports:

“He can create something special. “He has everything we want from a creative player.”

The player would jump at the chance to join the Gunners but the Premier League giants would have to see whether the move makes financial sense for them.

