(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are exploring the market for a new left-back after the poor form of Andy Robertson this season.

The Reds are currently flying in the Premier League and the Champions League, sitting comfortable at the top of the table in both the competitions.

While their attack and defense has been brilliant this season, there are still some issues that manager Arne Slot is facing at Anfield this season.

One of the biggest problems in the team at the moment is the lack of a quality left-back with Robertson struggling to perform.

Although the Scottish left-back has been a fine servant for the club over the years, he is clearly past his peak and his ability to consistently perform throughout the season has diminshed.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has proven himself this season as one of the best left-backs in the league.

The high flying Bournemouth team has been the surprise package of the season, along with Nottingham Forest, and their left-back Kerkez has been their star performer.

Kerkez, who is a boyhood Man United fan, will be high in demand in the summer transfer window and the Red Devils are expected to challenge Liverpool in the race to sign him.

Milos Kerkez is not keen on a move to Liverpool

In a Youtube stream this week done by Kerkez, he answered questions from the fans and said something that might not be encouraging for the Premier League leaders.

In the livestream, the defender could be heard saying:

“I will not go to Liverpool. For everybody listening, I will not go to Liverpool.”

Although this might come as a blow for the Reds, a move to Slot’s team would be a massive jump in the career of the defender.

The Reds have only shown interest at the moment and have not made any move for the left-back.

He might consider it when the Premier League giants officially launch an offer for him.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kerkez and if Liverpool can manage to sign him, he would be perfect for them because of his ability to contribute in attack.

Kerkez would fit the profile of the player the Reds are looking at but the club might have to convince the player to choose them over other suitors.

