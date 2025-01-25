Enzo Maresca, manager of Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Lyon attacker Enzo Molebe.

According to a report from Le Parisien, the Blues are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old’s development, and they could look to make a move for him before the January window closes. The 17-year-old has impressed with Lyon since making his senior debut in November.

He could prove to be a quality, long-term acquisition for Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can get the deal done. Chelsea have been linked with multiple attackers recently as they look to beef up their attacking options.

According to the report, Chelsea could look to send him out on loan to Strasbourg if they end up signing him this month. The 17-year-old is unlikely to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge and it would be wise of the Blues to send him out on loan so that he can continue his development with regular football. Molebe is highly rated and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a key player for the Blues.

Enzo Molebe could be tempted to join Chelsea

The young attacker could be attracted to the idea of joining Chelsea as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down. They have an ambitious project and formidable resources. They will look to push for major trophies in the coming seasons and the 17-year-old will certainly want to compete at the highest level with them.

Furthermore, the Blues have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Ample exposure to English football could help the youngster develop quickly. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a deal in the remaining days of the window.