Cole Palmer celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Tottenham (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer was heavily linked to the move to West Ham United before his move to Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers were reportedly very close to securing his signature before Chelsea.

Since the move to Chelsea, Palmer has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League and he has transformed the Blues in the final third. The England International has carried the Blues in the attack and West Ham fans will be wondering what could have been if he had joined their club.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the Chelsea attacker has now heaped praise on the West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus.

The Chelsea star was asked to pick the three most skilful players in the Premier League right now, apart from himself. Palmer went on to choose Kudus, Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace and the Manchester City star Phil Foden.

Palmer said: “Kudus is very good, like very, very good,” Palmer said unprompted when deliberating his picks. Just on skills, I’ll put Kudus third. (But) I like everything (about Kudus’ game). He’s fast, strong, technically good. Yea I think he’s a very, very, very good player.”

Palmer would have been a star for West Ham

Given his style of play, Palmer could have formed a formidable partnership with Kudus at West Ham. The Hammers are currently lacking a reliable goal scorer, and the Chelsea attacker could have transformed them in the attack.

He has been a prolific goal-scorer for Chelsea since joining the club, and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience. Palmer has shown that he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player and he could have been an asset for West Ham if they had managed to get the deal across the line.

West Ham will certainly be disappointed to have missed out on him.