(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Gabriel Aguayo.

According to a report from Popular, the 19-year-old winger has attracted the attention of multiple clubs and the Eagles are now set to win the race for his signature.

Crystal Palace are close to securing an agreement with his club Cerro Porteno. The Eagles are looking to improve their squad adequately this month. They are keeping tabs on other wide players as well.

Crystal Palace need to add more quality in depth to their attacking unit and the Paraguayan youth international has the attributes to develop into a key player for them.

ANTICIPO: Gabriel Aguayo en el interés del Crystal Palace de la Premier League. Las conversaciones están avanzadas, podría ir luego del Sudamericano Sub 20. Vía: @Wilson11G 95.5 FM @rockandpop955

1020 AM @nanduti #LaGranJugada pic.twitter.com/YANpwnmrNj — Bruno Pont (@BrunoPont) January 23, 2025

Aguayo could fancy Palace move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for the player and he will look to make his mark at Crystal Palace if the move goes through.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 19-year-old has six goal contributions this season and he will help Crystal Palace going forward. He might not be ready to make an instant impact at the London club but he could be a long-term asset for the club. He will only improve with coaching and experience and he could prove to be a superb future investment for the Eagles.

If the Eagles can sign him for a reasonable amount of money this month, the deal could look like a bargain in the long term. If he manages to fulfil his potential with the London club, he could end up saving millions in the transfer market.