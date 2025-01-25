Report: England international prefers a move to Tottenham over Man United

(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad by adding more midfielders to the team.

As far as Man United are concerned, the long term futures of both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are uncertain and they are already looking at replacements in the market.

The Red Devils need a major overhaul of their squad after struggling to perform under manager Ruben Amorim.

They are currently 13th in the league and it is clear that ownership at the club must provide the manager with new signings if they want to join the top clubs in the top half of the table.

With gaps about to come in the midfield at the club, one player they could target is Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who has history with Man United.

Gomes left Man United in 2020 after a contract dispute at the club and since then, he has established himself as an England international.

However, according to GiveMeSport, Gomes prefers a move to Tottenham instead of his former club Man United.

West Ham United are also interested in signing the 24-year-old, who has now completely become a different player to what he was during his time at Old Trafford, but even Graham Potter and his team also face the prospect of being rejected by Gomes.

The midfielder, who can play as an attacking midfielder as well as a deep lying playmaker, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract at Lille expires.

The report from GiveMeSport has claimed:

“Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a significant boost in their bid to beat the likes of West Ham United and Manchester United to the signing of Angel Gomes as the Lille star is keen to embark on a fresh challenge at Hotspur Way instead of the London Stadium or Old Trafford.

“GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are putting together a proposal for Gomes at a time when West Ham have been trying to beat them to his services, while Manchester United have stopped short of lodging an offer at this stage, allowing Postecoglou to steal a march.”

His impressive performances for Lille have made Gomes an England international and Premier League clubs are looking to make a move for him at the end of the season when he becomes a free agent.

The midfielder, who has four caps for England now, is ready to move back to England to become a part of Ange Postecoglou’s team.

