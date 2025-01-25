League leaders want 25-year-old “outstanding” Liverpool star who earns £140k per week

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club due to their contract situation.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk are all in the final six months of their contract at the club.

With Real Madrid interested in a move for Alexander-Arnold, the Saudi Pro League want to bring Salah to the Middle East.

Another Liverpool player is now facing uncertainty over his long term future at Anfield.

According to Fichajes, Napoli are interested in a move for Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan international striker has struggled for game time at Anfield this season with manager Arne Slot preferring other options.

Nunez is not a start at the club at the moment with the manager favouring other attackers.

However, it was Nunez who saved the team from failing to win against Brentford recently with two late goals.

The striker, who earns £140k per week at the club (via Capology), has only scored four goals in the league in 16 appearances this season.

Darwin Nunez gets limited playing time at Liverpool

Nunez has shown flashes of his brilliance at the club but the 25-year-old has failed to find consistency during his time at Anfield.

Napoli, who are leading the Serie A standings under the leadership of manager Antonio Conte, are exploring the opportunity to sign Nunez. They want to add the striker to their attacking force which also includes former Premier League striker Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli explored the Premier League market last season and signed Lukaku, Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.

All the players have been successful since joining the Italian giants and that could tempt Nunez to leave Liverpool for a move to the Serie A.

With Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo ahead of Nunez in the pecking order at the club, a move to Napoli could just be the catalyst that his career needs at the moment.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who signed the player from Benfica, described him as “outstanding“.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Brighton attacker Joao Pedro to replace Nunez.

