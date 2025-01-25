Leicester officials fly out to seal January signing of 23-year-old ace

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, shows appreciation to the fans
Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, shows appreciation to the fans following the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Queens Park Rangers. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are keen on signing the AC Milan midfielder Strahinja Pavlovic.

According to a report from Calciomercato via FoxesofLeicster, officials from the English club are in Milan to push through a move for the 23-year-old defender. The player has been linked with a move to England in the past.

The report states that Leicester should be able to sign the player for a fee of around £21 million.

Leicester City have already signed Woyo Coulibaly this month and it seems that Pavlovic could be their second January signing.

Leicester need to improve their squad to do well during the second half of the season and Pavlovic could prove to be a useful acquisition. The towering defender has the physicality to do well in the Premier League and he could help the Foxes tighten up defensively.

The Foxes will be hoping to secure safety in the Premier League and they need to improve during the second half of the season. Signing the right players this month will certainly help them improve

It will be interesting to see if Leicester can get a deal for Pavlovic across the line.

Strahinja Pavlovic in action
Serbia’s defender #02 Strahinja Pavlovic heads the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 25, 2024. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

Can Leicester convince the defender to join them?

The AC Milan defender might be keen on joining a bigger club. He will not want to compete in the Championship next season and it will be interesting to see if the Foxes can convince him of their ambitions and give him assurances regarding their place in the Premier League next season.

If Leicester end up paying £21 million for him, they will be expecting a game-changer who can make an instant impact. It will be interesting to see if Pavlovic can settle in quickly and transform Leicester at the back.

