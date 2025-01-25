Doomsday scenario ahead for Man United; Amorim frustration plain to see

Ruben Amorim of Manchester United, during training at Carrington Training Ground. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

So far in the January transfer window Man United haven’t conducted a single piece of business, leading to huge frustration for Ruben Amorim.

Marcus Rashford has turned down a move to Saudi Arabia, whilst it doesn’t look like Jamie Gittens will join Man United during the current window.

For such a storied outfit as the Red Devils, such scenarios are a huge embarrassment for the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board.

Amorim frustrated with lack of transfer business

It’s no wonder that Amorim shares fan frustration (Manchester Evening News).

The nightmare scenario of United falling foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules is also a possibility.

Manchester Evening News detail the dire situation that could befall the club as it has made a total loss of £319m duiring the past three years.

Man United shortlist Champions League hit man as Ruben Amorim looks for new striker!

Fan group, The 1958 also apparently received correspondence from the club where they admitted to being “in danger of failing to comply with profitability and sustainability rules/financial fair play requirements in future years.”

Therefore, any sales of players such as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho or anyone else is not only preferable, it’s a necessity.

What’s next for Man United and Ruben Amorim?

As a result, though it may not be in the current window, we may see the Red Devils change beyond recognition over the coming couple of seasons.

For Amorim to be able to build a squad that’s capable of challenging for titles, that’s clearly an unworkable situation, but surely the Portuguese would have taken the job with his eyes open and with a clear understanding of what awaited him.

Frankly, it’s anyone’s guess as to what happens from this point, and perhaps the best that Amorim and Man United’s supporters can hope for in the interim is a bit of stability in terms of results and performance levels.