(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation and they could look to move for him in the near future. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

The German international has established himself as one of the best playmakers in the world and he helped Leverkusen win the title last season. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso recently compared him to Lionel Messi because of his decision-making and smartness on the ball.

Alonso said (h/t GOAL): “Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: ‘You’re in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!’ It’s not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That’s why he’s so good.”

He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. They need more cutting edge and creativity in the final third and the 21-year-old could make a big difference for them. Wirtz is more than just a creator and he will help find the back of the net as well.

The German International has 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can negotiate a reasonable deal for him.

Man United could use Florian Wirtz

The German is highly rated across Europe and he could cost a premium. Manchester United need top-class players if they want to compete at the highest level and the German could take them to a whole new level. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player and Manchester United would do well to secure his signature.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The German International has proven himself in the Bundesliga and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite exciting for him. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and he could be tempted to join them.