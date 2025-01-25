Man United considering last minute move for £52 million Premier League attacker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to make attacking additions to their squad in this transfer window.

The Red Devils have only scored 27 goals in 22 Premier League matches this season and there struggles in front of goal have been well documented.

Even Premier League strugglers Wolves have scored more goals than Man United this season and that has forced the club to look for attacking options in the market.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Man United are considering a loan move for Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

The Red Devils want to sign the former RB Leipzig man and in a separate move, Chelsea are exploring the opportunity to sign Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

As per Sheth, a permanent move for Nkunku is highly unlikely from Man United.

He wrote on his X account:

“Manchester United discussing whether to make LOAN move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku. Permanent move thought to be highly unlikely. Nkunku one of number of forwards United have looked. Interest from Chelsea in Garnacho remains.”

Christopher Nkunku is open to a move to Man United

Nkunku is reportedly keen on a move to Man United as his playing time at Chelsea this season has been highly limited.

The attacker has mostly started in cup games for Chelsea as manager Enzo Maresca has preferred Nicolas Jackson in attack this season in the Premier League.

Since joining the club from RB Leipzig in a £52 million move, Nkunku has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge with injury issues.

The Frenchman has made just three starts in the league this season but in the UEFA Europa Conference League, the attacker has scored five goals and provided three assists in just five outings.

A move to Old Trafford could revive his career which is not heading anywhere at the moment.

It is clear that his long term future lies away from Stamford Bridge and with Chelsea interested in signing Garnacho, both the teams could come to an agreement for a deal that may satisfy the needs of both the managers.

