Man United outcast Marcus Rashford ready to take massive step to force Barcelona move

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is desperate for a move away from the club after being dropped by boss Ruben Amorim from the squad.

The attacker has expressed his desire of a new challenge in his career after seeing limited playing time under Amorim.

The English star has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are interested in a move to sign him.

However, the Man United outcast has his heart set on a move to La Liga to play for Barcelona but the player’s wages are proving to be a stumbling block.

However, according to Daily Star, Rashford is ready to renegotiate his wage package in order to force a move to Barcelona.

The boyhood Man United fan has no future at the club under Amorim after being left out of the squad constantly by the Portuguese manager.

Rashford currently earns £300,000 per week (via Capology), a sum which is difficult to afford for the financially troubled Barcelona.

The player’s willingness to compromise his wage package could help United and Barcelona in reaching an agreement for the 27-year-old.

Barcelona are keen on a move for Man United star Marcus Rashford

The Spanish giants are looking to make room for Rashford in their squad and they may look to offload some players in order to make space for the out of favour Man United star.

Rashford needs a move away from Old Trafford in order to revive his career since it appears like Amorim has made up his mind to not use the attacker anymore.

His return of four goals in the league this season is a poor record for a player of Rashford’s potential while issues off the pitch have not helped his cause at the club.

The Red Devils have set a price tag of minimum £40m for the 27-year-old attacker but at this stage, only a loan move to Barcelona is looking likely.