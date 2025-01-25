Man United transfers: Two Chelsea stars are open to a move to Old Trafford

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea could be involved in the transfer of their players in the January transfer window.

Both the teams have been quiet in the window so far but they are expected to make their moves in the final few days of the transfer window.

A lot has been said about Man United cashing in on 20-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho with Chelsea seriously interested in signing the Argentina international.

However, the Red Devils are also showing interest in two Chelsea players now and both of them are keen on a move to Old Trafford to join Ruben Amorim’s team.

According to TBR Football, Chelsea attackers Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix are keen on a move to Premier League rivals Man United.

Their name came up between the two sides when they were holding talks about the transfer of Garnacho.

Chelsea have still not made an offer for the Man United winger but they hold genuine interest in the youngster and plan to make their move soon.

Garnacho, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, is frustrated at Old Trafford and he is looking for a new challenge away from the club with the player interested in moving to Chelsea, just like Jadon Sancho moved in the summer transfer window last year.

Man United linked with a move for two Chelsea players

The 20-year-old feels he is not a part of Amorim’s plans for the future and that has initiated interest from the Blues.

During the talks about Garnacho, Man United enquired about Nkunku and Felix and their possible availability.

Having seen little playing time at Stamford Bridge this season under Enzo Maresca, both players are open to the possibility of moving to Old Trafford.

Nkunku has attracted the attention of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as well but it appears like Man United are well ahead of both of them in the race to sign the French attacker.

With Man United looking to add goals to their team after the constant struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season, they want Nkunku to become a part of their attack and help the team finish in a respectable position in the second half of the season.

The last few days of the transfer window could be interesting with both the Premier League giants looking to add attacking firepower to their squad.

Chelsea establish contact with the agent of Premier League star over January move