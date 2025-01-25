Lucien Agoume of Sevilla and Tyler Dibling of Southampton (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to step up their interest in Southampton’s Tyler Dibling this January transfer window – while the club’s recruitment are monitoring Lucien Agoume, CaughtOffside has been told.

The Red Devils are bracing for the possible departure of Alejandro Garnacho, with Chelsea believed to be readying a bid worth at least £60 million and the winger open to a move to London.

As a result, United will look to bring in Dibling, who has enjoyed a breakout season for Premier League strugglers Saints.

The Old Trafford club could push for a deal this transfer window but there is every chance that the £55 million price tag that Southampton have put on him would inevitably drop at the end of the season should the south coast club get relegated.

Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku is exploring an exit from Stamford Bridge, with the club open to allowing any player who wishes to leave to move on, as CaughtOffside previously reported. At United, there are some within the club who view the Frenchman as a valuable addition, given his proven goal-scoring record—something United are in desperate need of.

However, others within the hierarchy, particularly those within Ineos, believe the focus should instead be on improving service to current forwards like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. They believe investing in a versatile attacker like Tyler Dibling, who has the potential to develop and grow with the club, would be a more worthwhile approach for the long term.

Manchester United eye Sevilla youngster as possible summer move

Meanwhile, Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume is of interest to United. He is on their radar as they look to bolster the midfield, but any deal won’t occur until the summer.

The 22-year-old is contracted at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium until 2028 and there is no exit clause in his current deal.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League before and would not cost a substantial fee. The Frenchman operates as a No.6 but can also be positioned as a centre-back.