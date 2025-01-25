(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, as per Fichajes.

The 26-year-old Moroccan international has established himself as one of the best full-backs in world football and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. He has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Although they have Diogo Dalot at their disposal, they need more quality in that area of the pitch. Hakimi is a well-rounded full-back who will help out at both ends of the pitch. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he could help Manchester United improve immensely.

The Red Devils need top-quality players to compete with clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. Hakimi is regarded as one of the best players in his role and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.

The 26-year-old defender has been described by his manager Luis Enrique as an elite player with vast experience.

Enrique said earlier this season (h/t MoroccoWorldNews): “He’s becoming more well-rounded, especially on the defensive side. Hakimi is an elite player with vast experience and serves as a reference for his teammates. I think he’s more mature compared to last season, and that reflects his development.”

Hakimi could fancy Man United move

The player could be tempted to move to the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself. It would be an exciting challenge for him at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with PSG.

Manchester United have had a mediocre campaign so far, and they will look to bounce back strongly during the second half of the season. It remains to be seen whether they can secure European qualification for the next season. Attracting world-class players like Hakimi without European football could prove to be difficult next season. He will want to join a big club capable of winning major trophies.