An areal view of Old Trafford after the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 press conference. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s just over a week left of the transfer window, and Man United have identified an “extraordinary” striker who would allow Marcus Rashford to move on.

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Rashford but in order to sign him on loan, they still have to raise funds to cover the loan fee.

Very simply put, the Catalan giants are still struggling under the weight of incredible debt, loaded on them thanks to Covid and, it’s believed, the financial mismanagement of the previous regime.

Marcus Rashford to Barcelona in doubt

Ruben Amorim’s nightmare scenario would be that the England international stays at Old Trafford beyond the end of this month.

The Portuguese has made his feelings clear by leaving Rashford out of his last few squads.

Were there to be no movement at all in terms of the 27-year-old pitching up in La Liga, Amorim either has to re-integrate the player back into the squad or leave him rotting on the sidelines.

Given that he earns a reported £300,000 P/W (Capology), the latter option isn’t really an option at all.

Ansu Fati could be key to Marcus Rashford deal

Help may be at hand, however, in the form of the “extraordinary” (GOAL) Ansu Fati.

The striker, who once played alongside Lionel Messi, is seemingly out of Hansi Flick’s plans, and whilst it’s understood he would prefer to stay put and prove his manager wrong, Give Me Sport note that Man United are preparing a bid to take the player, who earns approx £225,000 P/W (Capology), to Old Trafford.

In so doing, that would give the Blaugranes the financial freedom they need to be able to land Rashford. A win-win situation if ever there was.

There’s still work to do in order to get both deals over the line, but if all parties are willing, there shouldn’t be any issues.