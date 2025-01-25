Marcus Rashford turns down eye-watering £35m per year deal in new blow for Man United

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match against Everton (Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

There isn’t long left in the January transfer window for Man United to be able to move on Marcus Rashford, and news that the player has turned down an eye-watering salary offer of £35m per year will come as a new blow to Ruben Amorim and the Red Devils hierarchy.

It’s abundantly clear that the 27-year-old isn’t wanted by his new manager, and being left out of multiple match day squads is an indication of that.

United are closing in on £225k P/W player to replace the England international who has broken his silence over being dropped.

Marcus Rashford has turned down Saudi switch

CaughtOffside sources understand that what’s behind the clubs inherent need to get Rashford off the books is because they are in danger of a points deduction due to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and want the player’s reported £300,000 salary (Capology) wiped off the books.

Although a transfer is therefore somewhat necessary, it’s far from inevitable at this stage.

That’s because sources have also advanced to CaughtOffside that Rashford has turned down a whopping £35m per year offer from the Saudi Pro League.

To put that into perspective, it would more than double his current Man United wages, but he would seemingly prefer to remain in the background at Old Trafford than as one of the standard bearers in Saudi Arabia.

AS Monaco, Marseille, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and West Ham have all held talks with Rashford’s representatives, but as yet none have come close to agreeing a deal for him.

Dortmund, for example, would expect Manchester United to cover half of the salary, whilst Milan are in talks with his representatives but the player has not yet responded to this offer.

Barcelona remain favourites for Marcus Rashford

Rashford’s brother and manager wants the player to go to Barcelona.

Barcelona’s sporting director Deco met with Rashford’s team to discuss a possible transfer, and sources also understand that a lowering of his demands to encourage a transfer to the Spanish giants is an option that is gaining traction.

Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia could also make way, though both are understood to want to stay at Barca despite a lack of minutes.

As the clock ticks down on the window, knowledge that the current status quo for either may not change could be the kicker for them to accept that their future lies elsewhere.