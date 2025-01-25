Leicester City Stadium. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

According to a report from the French publication L’Equipe, Monaco are keen on securing the services of the Nigerian international and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done for the 28-year-old.

The player would not be against a move to the French club in the remaining days of the window and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement. Ndidi has been linked with an exit in recent months. The midfielder has previously offered himself to foreign clubs as well.

Monaco are yet to follow up on their interest with an official offer for the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. They are hoping to sign the player on loan with an option to buy.

Can Leicester afford to let Ndidi leave?

Leicester have been quite disappointing this season and they will be desperate to secure safety in the Premier League. Ndidi could be a useful player for them in the remaining months of the season and losing him on loan might not be a wise decision.

Even though he has not been a key player for the club this season, he could be a useful squad option for them.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester decide to sanction his departure before the January window closes. They might need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder before letting the player leave.

Meanwhile, moving to France could be an exciting opportunity for Ndidi and it would be an interesting challenge for him at this stage of his career. The player is likely to be open to the move and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

He needs a fresh start right now, and Monaco could be the ideal destination for him.