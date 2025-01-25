New angle shows why Arsenal defender Miles Lewis-Skelly was sent off vs Wolves

Arsenal defender Miles Lewis-Skelly was sent off vs Wolves. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Miles Lewis-Skelly was controversially sent off by referee Michael Oliver against Wolves.

The young defender was shown a straight red card after a foul outside the Wolves box.

The decision to send off the Arsenal star was heavily criticised by the fans as at first it appeared that the defender was sent off for stopping Wolves from launching a counter attack against Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, a new angle of the challenge from the Gunners star shows that the defender went into the challenge with his studs up and he was sent off by referee Oliver because of the tackle being considered dangerous.

While Arsenal fans may argue that the decision was a wrong one, as most fans would do when it concerns their team, the video posted on X below shows that Oliver perhaps made the right decision to show the defender his marching orders.

🟥 Myles Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight res card for this challenge on Doherty. Was this is soft red? 🤔

pic.twitter.com/MLkjLWHnOw — The Shinguards (@shinguardss) January 25, 2025

Did referee Michael Oliver made the right decision to send off Arsenal defender?

It would be interesting to see what Arteta makes of the challenge by his defender. The Gunners have received four red cards this season, most by a Premier League.

In the end, both the teams were down to ten men when Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes was shown a second yellow for a similar challenge in the second half.

Arteta’s side ended up winning the match thanks to a goal from Riccardo Calafiori which helped them keep up the pace in the Premier League title race.

Their title rivals Liverpool won 4-1 at Anfield against Ipswich Town and they remain the favourites to win the league title at the moment.

Arteta would be hoping for a slip from Arne Slot’s team in the coming week so that they can close the gap at the top of the league table.

