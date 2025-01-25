Ruben Amorim of Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness, Manchester United are hoping to sign the player this month and they have already submitted an offer to sign him.

It appears that the left-back is keen on a move to Old Trafford and the Red Devils have already received approval from the defender. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.

Apparently, they have submitted an offer of around €32 million plus bonuses. The Italian outfit are holding out for a fee closer to €40 million. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement over the next few days.

Manchester United need a quality left-back and the Denmark International would be a superb acquisition. He is highly rated across Europe and he could develop into a key player for the club. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled with persistent injury problems and Manchester United need a reliable left-back. Dorgu has proven himself to be a reliable defender and he is equally good going forward. He could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.

The reported €40 million valuation seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential. He could justify the investment in the coming seasons and even prove to be a bargain in the long term.

Man United need quality additions

Manchester United have had a disappointing season so far and a change of manager has not helped either. It is clear that they need to bring in better players and signing the 20-year-old could prove to be a wise decision.

It is no surprise that the player is keen on a move to Manchester United. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.