Tottenham Hotspur have had a disappointing season so far, and they will be looking to bounce back in the coming weeks.

They spent a substantial amount of money during the summer transfer window, but they have not been able to push for European qualification as expected. At the start of the season, very few would have expected them to be 15th in the league table, but they have picked up just seven wins from 22 League games, and they could easily be dragged into the relegation battle if they continue to falter.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has now revealed that the club is playing with fire in terms of transfers and they desperately need reinforcements. However, he added that he is currently not involved in the recruitment process and he does not have time for that. Postecoglou added that it is the role of Johan Lange and he is working hard to improve the squad this month.

Postecoglou said to Sky Sports: “I’m not out there trying to find opportunities for the club, that’s not my role at this time. There isn’t time to do it. “I have daily communication with Johan in particular and he’s trying everything he possibly can to get the help we need. “I don’t think I’m stating anything other than the obvious and for me to come here and say something else would be disingenuous. This playing group needs help, there’s no doubt about that. “We’re sort of playing with fire by not bringing anyone in, but the flip side of that is the club is trying to change that situation.”

Tottenham need additions in January

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can bring in the right reinforcements before the January window closes. They cannot hope to push for a respectable finish without the right additions this month.

The squad is lacking in quality and depth in multiple areas. Tottenham have had their fair share of injury problems and they need to bring in more options. Ideally, they should look to invest in a dynamic forward, capable of operating anywhere across the front three and a quality central defender.