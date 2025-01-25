Sources: Chelsea sidelined by PSG’s tempting proposal to Aston Villa for Jhon Duran

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team's first goal with team-mate Morgan Rogers during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jhon Duran is a striker in demand but to date Aston Villa have rebuffed all offers for him. That could change after PSG made the Premier League outfit a tempting proposal.

Chelsea have contacted Villa about Duran, who would surely welcome a move in order to be able to showcase his evident talent on a more regular basis.

West Ham’s club record bid of £57m still wasn’t enough to tempt Unai Emery and Monchi into doing business either.

Jhon Duran set for tug-of-war between Chelsea and PSG

It seems clear that Emery intends to keep Duran in his squad until at least the end of the season, though the final days of the window could prove problematic for him.

That’s because sources close to CaughtOffside have advanced that Paris Saint-Germain have now entered the fray.

The French giants are believed to be ready to pay €70m for Duran’s services, though this does still fall short of Villa’s astronomical valuation of €80m-€90m.

Sources further understand that the Ligue Un club will put Villa under the severest pressure in the final few days of the window, and are even prepared to offer other players as part of any deal.

One of those already mentioned to CaughtOffside sources is Marco Asensio, who has been out of favour under Luis Enrique.

PSG offer players plus cash for Jhon Duran

Although the former Real Madrid man has played 15 games for PSG this season, he’s only managed to play a full 90 minutes on two separate occasions (transfermarkt).

That shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a negative, given that those players ahead of him such as Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele are playing some of their best football of the season – as evidenced by PSG’s epic comeback win over Man City in the Champions League.

PSG are still conducting transfer negotiations in the background with Villa, even if the latter are still reticent to let the Colombian leave.