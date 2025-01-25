(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Real Madrid have one former Chelsea player on their books at the moment in Antonio Rudiger but they are eyeing a move for another player from Stamford Bridge.

La Liga leaders are reportedly preparing to make a surprise move to sign Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, according to South American sources via The Sun.

Fernandez joined Chelsea in 2023 for a record £106 million from Benfica after his World Cup triumph.

However, despite consistently strong performances in his 87 appearances for the club, he is yet to fully justify his hefty price tag.

Ancelotti is reportedly hoping that signing Fernandez could help revive Real Madrid’s European aspirations and secure the La Liga title.

Real Madrid are looking to propose a straight swap deal, sending Aurelien Tchouameni to Chelsea in exchange for Fernandez.

Tchouameni has had to play out of position this season, often filling in as a center-back due to injuries in Madrid’s defensive line, including Eder Militao’s long-term absence.

Real Madrid and Chelsea could be involved in a swap deal

The Spanish club is reportedly keen to make the move as a direct player swap, with no additional cash involved.

Despite being a highly-rated player, it’s still unclear whether Chelsea have any interest in Tchouameni.

There is no doubt about the quality of the Frenchman but he is a more defensive player than Fernandez and that is something that the Chelsea team does not need.

More than defensive stability, they need creativity in the middle of the park, something which Fernandez provides.

Tchouameni has started 15 league games this season but the defender is not entirely happy in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea could be on the verge of losing another of their star players soon as Man United have stepped up their efforts to sign Christopher Nkunku.

